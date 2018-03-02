Two Central Texas employers fall for W-2 email phishing scam

Related Coverage IRS reminding employers to be leery of phishing scams asking for W-2s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The W-2s of workers of two Central Texas employers were compromised in two separate phishing scams.

The Austin Diagnostic Clinic Association reported the 2017 W-2 and address information of employees were compromised on Feb. 27, thanks to an email attack. Patient information was not affected, according to Bob Presley, a compliance officer at ADCA.

“Based on the information we currently have, the only information that was compromised was that which is contained in a W-2 form and address information; there was no compromise of patient health information,” Presley said.

Separately, Rockdale Independent School District fell victim to a similar scam, in which all of its W-2s were also compromised.

Both groups reported the incidents to law enforcement and the IRS, and they are working with employees to get credit protection for those who were affected.

Last year, the IRS says more than 200 employers fell victim to the phishing scam, which translated into hundreds of thousands of employees who had their information compromised. The IRS says the Form W-2 scam has emerged as one of the most dangerous phishing emails in the tax community.