The Selena craze is real: fans line up for H-E-B bags

By Published: Updated:
People wait in line to buy Selena Quintanilla bags from H-E-B in Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)
People wait in line to buy Selena Quintanilla bags from H-E-B in Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans of Selena hoping to get their hands on an H-E-B bag featuring the iconic singer weren’t alone.

Lines stretched throughout H-E-B stores Friday morning as people clutched their limited-edition bags, limited to two per person at $2 apiece. Within an hour, some stores in Austin sold out of the bags, sending people heading from store to store. They were for sale online starting at noon Friday, but at one point the site went down.

Selena bags at an Austin H-E-B sold out within an hour March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)
Selena bags at an Austin H-E-B sold out within an hour March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)

People have been posting their excitement over the bags all morning on Twitter.

An H-E-B cashier rings up limited-edition Selena bags for customers in Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)
An H-E-B cashier rings up limited-edition Selena bags for customers in Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)
An H-E-B worker doles out Selena bags in Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)
An H-E-B worker doles out Selena bags in Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)

Others have posted videos and photos of the long lines, hoping they’ll still be able to snag a bag.

Some, like Valerie Romo, claim those who buy bags, then turn around and sell them for an increased price, are “not true Selena fans.”

And, of course, people are already asking H-E-B to nix the “limited edition” aspect of the sale, and get more bags in the stores.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s