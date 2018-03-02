The Selena craze is real: fans line up for H-E-B bags

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans of Selena hoping to get their hands on an H-E-B bag featuring the iconic singer weren’t alone.

Lines stretched throughout H-E-B stores Friday morning as people clutched their limited-edition bags, limited to two per person at $2 apiece. Within an hour, some stores in Austin sold out of the bags, sending people heading from store to store. They were for sale online starting at noon Friday, but at one point the site went down.

People have been posting their excitement over the bags all morning on Twitter.

Others have posted videos and photos of the long lines, hoping they’ll still be able to snag a bag.

To everyone in South Texas trying to get a Selena bag at @HEB #SelenayHEB pic.twitter.com/RSKQXrJ94t — jaynicolasperez (@JayNicolasPerez) March 2, 2018

Some, like Valerie Romo, claim those who buy bags, then turn around and sell them for an increased price, are “not true Selena fans.”

Not true #Selena fans if they are already selling bags for $50.00 on #eBay 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 — Valerie Romo (@Valerie_Romo) March 2, 2018

And, of course, people are already asking H-E-B to nix the “limited edition” aspect of the sale, and get more bags in the stores.