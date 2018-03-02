The ABC Kite Fest Takes Flight at Zilker Park

It’s looking like beautiful weather for one of Austin’s most favorite ways to usher in Spring. Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services joined us in the studio to tell us about Kite Fest, MossFest, and all the other fun we can catch at Zilker Park this weekend. The ABC Kite Fest returns to Zilker Park on Sunday, March 4. Festival goers get a chance to watch thousands of kites soar along the city skyline while enjoying local food and drinks, a kite contest, the MossFest children’s concert, and fun run. The event is free and features entertainment for the whole family. Highlights for this year’s event include:

The Anteater Fun Run : The 2.1-mile run will kick off the festival at 9:30 a.m. The trail begins at the Zilker moontower and ends inside the ABC Kite Fest near the MossFest stage.

MossFest Children's Concert : a children's concert takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. inside the festival.

Kite Showcase & Contest : With categories including the 50-yard dash and "most unusual kite", the contest is open to the public.

The Kids Club : Featuring bounce houses, face painting, and more, the Kids Club is a day-long activity center for children of all ages.

High Flyer Club: For attendees interested in VIP parking, all-day food options and more, the High Flyer Club offers designated parking spots and catered eats. Tickets available on the festival website.

The ABC Kite fest is happening Sunday March 4th starting at 10 AM with all kinds of food, fun, music and more. Go to ABCkitefest.org for more information.