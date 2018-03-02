Police: Texas teen found near high school with loaded rifle, 100 ammunition rounds

ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — A teenager is behind bars on $1,000,000 bond after being found parked near a Texas high school with a loaded rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., an officer with the Rowlett Police Department was patrolling the area behind the Rowlett Community Center, next to Rowlett High School, as sporting events were wrapping up and saw a vehicle with a single occupant parked in a dark area.

The officer approached the teen, identified as Diego Horta, 17, a home-schooled student, to see what he was doing.

When the officer looked inside the vehicle, he observed a rifle in plain sight inside the vehicle, which prompted a search in regards to officer safety.

Police say illegal drugs (believed to be hallucinogens), an illegal club, a Halloween mask, a loaded 9mm rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Horta was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon

NBC 5 reports police later obtained a search warrant for Horta’s cellphone, where they found an image of child pornography. Police declined to elaborate on the image, but said it did not appear to be “from consensual sexting.”

A possession of child pornography charge was tacked on to the above offenses.