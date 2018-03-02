PHOTOS: Device detonates on front porch of northeast Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous agencies are working together to determine what kind of device detonated killing a man in northeast Austin Friday morning.

A section of Haverford Drive in the Harris Ridge neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape as local law enforcement and federal agents survey the scene.

Explosion in northeast Austin neighborhood View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Police investigate an explosion at a neighborhood in northeast Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost) Police investigate an explosion at a neighborhood in northeast Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost) Police investigate an explosion at a neighborhood in northeast Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost) Police investigate an explosion at a neighborhood in northeast Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost) Police investigate an explosion at a neighborhood in northeast Austin March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Arezow Doost) Home explosion on Haverford Lane in northeast Austin injures one on March 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis) Man dies after device detonates on his front porch on Haverford Drive on March 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo) Man dies after device detonates on his front porch on Haverford Drive on March 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo) ATF truck at the deadly explosion on Haverford Drive in Austin on March 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)