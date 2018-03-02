PHOTOS: Device detonates on front porch of northeast Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous agencies are working together to determine what kind of device detonated killing a man in northeast Austin Friday morning.
A section of Haverford Drive in the Harris Ridge neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape as local law enforcement and federal agents survey the scene.
Explosion in northeast Austin neighborhood
Explosion in northeast Austin neighborhood x
