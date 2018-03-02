PHOTOS: Bastrop County shelter at capacity with cutest pups in the world

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is overflowing with puppies that could easily win any cutest pup contest out there.
But with its 90 kennels filled to capacity, the shelter is now hoping community members will help out by adopting these lovable dogs.
Current adoption specials range from $50 to $125:
- Puppies less than 4-months-old are $125 (if a puppy has been at the shelter more than 2 weeks they are $75, if more than 4 weeks, they are $50)
- Adults more than 4-months-old and at the shelter less than 2 weeks are $75
- Adults more than 4-months-old and at the shelter more than 2 weeks are $50
Adoptions hours at the shelter, located at 589 Cool Water Dr. in Bastrop, are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out what dogs and cats are available at the shelter’s website here.
Seven beautiful labrador retriever and Catahoula pups were surrendered Friday and are around 10-weeks-old. This batch is currently available for pre-adoption. They will be spayed/neutered on Tuesday and then become available to go home.
Bastrop County puppies
Bastrop County puppies x
Latest Galleries
-
Gold looks good on them: The best-looking Olympic champions
-
Soohorang’s adventures in PyeongChang
-
Best Images from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined silver
-
Vehicular fatality crime defendants in Travis County
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening