PHOTOS: Bastrop County shelter at capacity with cutest pups in the world

Puppies at the Bastrop County Animal Shelter (Courtesy/Wendy Ballard)
Puppies at the Bastrop County Animal Shelter (Courtesy/Wendy Ballard)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is overflowing with puppies that could easily win any cutest pup contest out there.

But with its 90 kennels filled to capacity, the shelter is now hoping community members will help out by adopting these lovable dogs.

Current adoption specials range from $50 to $125:

  • Puppies less than 4-months-old are $125 (if a puppy has been at the shelter more than 2 weeks they are $75, if more than 4 weeks, they are $50)
  • Adults more than 4-months-old and at the shelter less than 2 weeks are $75
  • Adults more than 4-months-old and at the shelter more than 2 weeks are $50

Adoptions hours at the shelter, located at 589 Cool Water Dr. in Bastrop, are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out what dogs and cats are available at the shelter’s website here.

Seven beautiful labrador retriever and Catahoula pups were surrendered Friday and are around 10-weeks-old. This batch is currently available for pre-adoption. They will be spayed/neutered on Tuesday and then become available to go home.

