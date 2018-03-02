One hurt in home explosion in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An explosion shook a home in north Austin Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

Austin police say the call came in at 6:55 a.m. on the 1100 block of Haverford Drive near Bennington Lane, east of Interstate 35 and a little more than a mile away from Dessau Middle School and Dessau Elementary School. They say it’s not yet clear what type of explosion it was or what caused it.

Both Austin police and the Austin Fire Department are responding. No roads are closed at this time