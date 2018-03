TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in southwest Travis County Friday morning.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Fitzhugh Road and Long Branch Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS innitially said CPR was being given to a man in his 60s but he died at the scene.

