Gonzales Co. deputy dies at his home in Caldwell County ‘incident’

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Sgt. Joshua Leopold with the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office died at his home in undisclosed circumstances Thursday night in Caldwell County.

Neither county’s sheriff’s department would say how investigators believe the deputy died but did say the public is not in danger. The Texas Rangers and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The post said, “The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office family is mourning the loss of Sergeant Investigator Joshua Leopold who passed away from injuries sustained in an incident which occurred last night.”

“We ask for prayers for Sergeant Leopold’s wife, children and family at this time,” the Facebook post by Sheriff Matthew Atkinson concluded.

The post by the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office initially said Leopold died following an incident at his home, but edited the post an hour later to remove the reference to the deputy’s residence. However, a press release from Caldwell County issued Friday afternoon said Leopold died at his home.

Caldwell County’s Facebook post offered profound sympathies to the family and friends of Leopold, noting that additional information will not be available in the Facebook post. “We will post when & if we hear about any public service arrangements.”

Gonzales County is located directly south of Caldwell and Bastrop counties.

