Fairmont Hotel opens just in time for SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s newest and largest highrise hotel will open its doors to guests on Monday, March 5.

It took construction crews more than three years to build the 37-story Fairmont Hotel at the corner of Cesar Chavez Street and Red River Street. The new hotel with more than 1,000 rooms will be a destination spot with a pool deck on the 7th floor and cabana service.

The hotel is directly connected to the Austin Convention Center by an overhead walkway that runs over Red River Street. “The Red River Canopy Walk was designed to make you feel as though you are walking through the canopy of the trees above Waller Creek,” said the hotel in a press release.

As more hotels are coming online in the downtown corridor, the hotel’s director of sales Michael McMahon feels like the city is ready to expand the convention center. “It used to be that we had a big convention center and not enough hotel rooms. Now, with our hotel and others, we have a convention center that needs to be expanded,” McMahon says.

The hotel itself has 140,000 square feet of space that could be used to host events — that’s more than half the space available in the convention center.