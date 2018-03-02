Disney pushes ‘Mulan’ to 2020, moves ‘Avengers’ up a week

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 15: (L-R) Actors Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Josh Brolin, producer Kevin Feige, and actors Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Don Cheadle, and Anthony Mackie of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR took part today in the Walt Disney Studios live action presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR will be released in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the Disney animation Mulan, all it took was a montage “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” to do just that for the title character. Turns out, it will take a few more years than expected to make a live-action movie out of the Disney classic.

The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving “Avengers: Infinity War” up one week and pushing the live-action “Mulan” back almost a year and a half.

Liu Yifei will play Mulan in Disney's upcoming film (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
The studio says Thursday that “Avengers: Infinity War” will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018. “Mulan” is set for March 27, 2020. The “Mulan” update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.

Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.

