Daughter of Rainey Street food truck owner brings back Olympic medal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Olympic medalist is in Austin visiting her father who owns the “Big Fat Greek Gyros” food truck on Rainey Street.

Olympian Gabriella Papadakis won the silver medal for France in ice dance. Her father, Emmanuel, was in South Korea for the event of a lifetime.

“First of all, her mother, and me, and my wife… we just make, like, a competition, ‘Who is going to cry more?'” he said.

“It is phenomenal. It’s the highest honor we can get from our kids. I hope all of the parents experience something like that in their life,” Emmanuel Papadakis continued.

He plans to watch his daughter compete in the World Figure Skating Championships at the end of the month in Milan.