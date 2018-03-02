Daughter of Rainey Street food truck owner brings back Olympic medal

By Published:
Emmanuel Papadakis (KXAN Photo)
Emmanuel Papadakis (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Olympic medalist is in Austin visiting her father who owns the “Big Fat Greek Gyros” food truck on Rainey Street.

Olympian Gabriella Papadakis won the silver medal for France in ice dance. Her father, Emmanuel, was in South Korea for the event of a lifetime.

“First of all, her mother, and me, and my wife… we just make, like, a competition, ‘Who is going to cry more?'” he said.

“It is phenomenal. It’s the highest honor we can get from our kids. I hope all of the parents experience something like that in their life,” Emmanuel Papadakis continued.

He plans to watch his daughter compete in the World Figure Skating Championships at the end of the month in Milan.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s