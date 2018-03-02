Cowboy breakfast serves up a preview of Rodeo Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin doesn’t ride into town for another week, but it’s kicking off festivities Friday with a cowboy breakfast.
People can grab some biscuits and pancakes at the Long Center at 701 W Riverside Dr. in downtown Austin from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The rodeo, food, music and carnival begin March 10 through March 17. Ticket prices for the activities vary and can be purchased online.
Chris Davis speaks to Rodeo Austin’s CEO about what’s new this year and the group’s hopes to revamp its venue, LIVE on KXAN News Today
2018 Cowboy Breakfast kicks off Rodeo Austin
