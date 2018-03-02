Cowboy breakfast serves up a preview of Rodeo Austin

Related Coverage Rodeo Austin announces lineup, including Ludacris and Lee Brice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin doesn’t ride into town for another week, but it’s kicking off festivities Friday with a cowboy breakfast.

People can grab some biscuits and pancakes at the Long Center at 701 W Riverside Dr. in downtown Austin from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The rodeo, food, music and carnival begin March 10 through March 17. Ticket prices for the activities vary and can be purchased online.

Chris Davis speaks to Rodeo Austin’s CEO about what’s new this year and the group’s hopes to revamp its venue, LIVE on KXAN News Today

2018 Cowboy Breakfast kicks off Rodeo Austin View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People gather at the Long Center for Rodeo Austin's Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis) Wood carving at the Cowboy Breakfast at the Long Center March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis) People gather at the Long Center for Rodeo Austin's Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis) Biscuits are served at Rodeo Austin's Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis) Rope demonstration at the Long Center for the Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAn Photo/Chris Davis) Biscuits are served at Rodeo Austin's Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis) Biscuits are served at Rodeo Austin's Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Vendors set up at the Long Center for the Rodeo Austin Cowboy Breakfast March 2, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)