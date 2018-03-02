Amplify Local Families by Supporting The Salvation Army Austin

Kelly Perkins, Development Director of The Salvation Army Austin joined us in the studio to encourage the community to Amplify Local Families, during Amplify Austin today until 6pm. Their goal is to raise $35,000 to support programs that help local families move from homelessness to self-sufficiency. The money raised will provide shelter, meals, case management, child care resources, educational support, employment services and much more to help families move out of shelter and into safe housing and improved employment. Click the Amplify banner on their website at www.salvationarmyaustin.org to donate now.

