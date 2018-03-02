After dog was stolen and returned, family finds note apologizing for injuries

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Ask a pet owner what’s their worst nightmare and most will respond losing their beloved animal.

That’s what happened to Robert Carnline and his family when someone stole their 6-month-old Chocolate Great Dane from their backyard near Del Valle. It all happened on Sunday, Feb. 25 around 11 p.m. when the family says they were wrapping up celebrating their 5-year-old’s birthday party.

When they looked outside for Landon, the Great Dane, they quickly realized he was gone. Carnline says they searched the entire neighborhood but had no luck.

To their surprise, the next day, around 10:30 a.m., the dog was returned with “horrible” injuries throughout his body. The family’s veterinarian said the injuries were from dragging.

A note was also found apologizing and asking not to press charges. “My son took your dog,” the note read. “We will punish him accordingly. I do apologize again. Please don’t get the police involved. He’s just a kid.”

The Bastrop Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case. A fundraising page for Landon’s vet bills has raised more than its goal of $530.

