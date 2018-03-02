Academy Sports + Outdoors Bat Trade-In Program

If you’re looking to play ball but the equipment is a little rusty, Academy Sports + Outdoors isn’t batting an eye at the chance to help you get up to speed. Sam Burgess joined us in the studio with details of their Bat Trade-In Program. Now through March 31st at Academy Sports + Outdoors, customers can save 20% on a new bat this season by trading in their old one. Customers can drop their old bat off at a local Academy, or get a voucher online at academy.com/battradein. Bring your old bat to your local Academy, where a Team Member will be at the entrance to collect and place it in the Bat Trade-In Box. You will then receive your 20% OFF voucher, good to use towards any new bat purchase in-store. Academy Sports + Outdoors Bat Trade-In program is happening now through March 31st. Visit one of their eight Austin area locations or go to academy.com for more details.

 

 

 

