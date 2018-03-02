5 bank robberies linked to 59-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A spree of bank robberies spanning from December to February has been linked back to a 59-year-old Austin man.

Police arrested Thomas Dean Mixon on Monday, Feb. 28, at his home in northwest Austin. According to an arrest affidavit, Mixon is connected to five bank robberies — two of which he is accused of robbing back-to-back.

The first bank robbery police link Mixon to is the IBC Bank located at 10405 Ranch to Market 2222. Police say on Dec. 22, 2017, a white man walked in and brandished a handgun. Police say the suspect pointed the gun at employees and ordered them to the ground. He then tossed a grocery store bag to a teller and “ordered her to fill it up with money.” Before leaving, the suspect told the employees to count backward from 30 before calling the police, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect leave in a Chevy Silverado.

On Jan. 5, 2018, the same IBC Bank was robbed again. One of the victims from the first robbery told detectives she “immediately” recognized the suspect as the same person who came in the two weeks earlier. In this robbery, the suspect told the employees to count to 60.

The third and fourth robbery happened at the Prosperity Bank located at 3401 Northland Dr. on Feb. 1 and Feb. 7 respectively. The suspect followed the same modus operandi. In all of the cases, the suspect was described as a white man in his late 40s-50s and approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He wore similar clothing in all the robberies, according to the affidavit.

The last bank robbery happened on Feb. 26 at the Plains Capital Bank on North MoPac near Parmer Lane.

A short time after the robbery, Austin police received information about the suspect vehicle, which police found at a home on Sierra Leon Drive in northwest Austin. As police went to the home, Mixon was walking toward the truck. Inside his truck police found clothes that looked similar to the suspect’s description. According to court documents, Mixon “immediately became extremely nervous and had trouble speaking.”

Records show Dixon didn’t live on Sierra Leon Drive but lived in an apartment at 7201 Ranch to Market 2222, which is in the middle of the two banks that were robbed back-to-back.

Dixon is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.