Wild dog chase: Officers, drivers get dogs off busy freeway

PHOENIX (KXAN) — It was a nail-biting hour on Interstate 17 in Phoenix Wednesday when two dogs ran onto the freeway.

Troopers, firefighters and even good Samaritans ran from their cars and chased after the dogs, who were determined not to get caught. Helicopter video from affiliate KNXV obtained by CNN shows the intense chase, with a number of close calls between the dogs and other cars.

When police were able to get one dog safely, the other ran into a nearby RV park where it was rescued.

ABC15 caught up with the dogs after their ordeal: