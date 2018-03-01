We’re living Longer: How to modernize your retirement plan

You’re probably going to live longer than you think. There are more than 450,000 people in the world are older than 100. That number is projected to grow to 2.2 Million by 2050.

Do you have enough saved to account for living 30 years into retirement? What about long-term care? In-home care? Nursing home care?

Medicare doesn’t pay for these things. This is where there is a huge misconception.

A married couple that is 65 today, needs to plan on spending $250,000 in medical care through the rest of their lives.

A married couple that is 65 today, needs to plan on spending $250,000 in medical care through the rest of their lives.

