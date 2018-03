SEATTLE (KXAN) — A trucker is in serious, but stable condition after massive logs crashed through the cab’s windshield.

The Tacoma Fire Department told local NBC affiliate KING that the driver was taken to the hospital after the crash on Interstate 5 near 38th Street in Tacoma, Washington.

Two different logging trucks were involved in the crash. Helicopter video of the scene shows the logs filled the trucker’s cab. Officials haven’t said how the driver managed to escape alive.

Crews on scene of MVA on N. I-5 at 38th St. Two logging truck involved with logs thru one of the cabs. Driver transported in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/oRCDu4bIgn — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) March 1, 2018