Spring Beauty Tips for Spring Break

March is here and that means Spring is just around the corner. Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot, joined us in the studio to share how you can refresh your beauty regimen on a budget. You may be in the process of updating your wardrobe for Spring, but every year at this time, it’s a great idea to update your fragrance wardrobe, too. Two favorite romantic, feminine florals are Chloe and Gucci Bloom. Chloe is a classic, powdery floral made with notes of peony, rose, honey and cedarwood. Bloom is the first fragrance by the new Gucci Creative Director, created in the essence of a garden filled with jasmine and tuberose. If you shop on Macys.com, they are offering up to $25 cash back, plus free shipping on all beauty purchases.

Ahava is a brand that’s derived from active Dead Sea minerals. In fact, Dead Sea mud is the most mineral rich mud on the planet, so it provides extreme nourishment to skin that’s been affected by wintery elements. The Purifying Mud Mask deep cleans and detoxifies pores for a fresh, even complexion. It has horsetail extract that soothes skin with its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties and jojoba oil that moisturizes. The hand cream is also infused with jojoba and Ahava’s patented “leave-on” mud that keeps hands soft and supple. You can find these at Ulta who is offering $3.50 off when you spend $15 or more.

Looking for longer, thicker lashes? LASHFOOD Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer is a breakthrough serum that is clinically proven to provide the appearance of longer, fuller lashes and to support brittle lashes for a more healthy and natural look. It’s the first and only lash serum in the world created by a team of cosmetic scientists who patented their vegan formulation. Its distinction lies in its drug-free cosmetic alternative category, providing users with results without the side effects. In their independent study, 100% noticed improved eyelash density and 0% noticed irritation. You can find LASHFOOD at Sephora for $78 and the are offering a free trial sized eye cream when you spend $25 or more.

It’s been pretty dreary here in Austin over the last few months and so as soon as the sun comes out, we are going to be spending more and more time outside whether you’re hitting the trail, soccer practice or getting away for Spring Break camping trip. Alba Botanica is a deet-free insect repellent proven effective against mosquitoes and ticks. It’s 100% made with vegetarian ingredients, plus free of parabens and synthetic fragrances. You can find this on Amazon for around $12. When the sun is out, drinking rose’ in the Spring and Summer months can be fun. This line of hair products by Hask called Unwined is a favorite. These leave-in sprays are a 10-in-1 protectant for color treated hair. They are infused with rose’ wine that’s filled with ten key benefits for your hair from detangling, anti-breakage, shine enhancing, UV and thermal protection, plus more. You can find this at Ulta, too, and if you shop online you can get $2 cash back on your purchases.

