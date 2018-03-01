Proposed improvement projects would prevent flooding in Georgetown

Related Coverage Prepare yourself for severe weather season

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — “It was coming down the streets, all the streets and it was coming right here, and the water was up to my husband’s knee,” said Evelyn Ranum.

Ranum remembers the flood Tropical Storm Hermine rushed to her doorstep — the water mark is still etched in her garage eight years later. “The carpet, the floor, everything had to be changed,” recalls Ranum.

Ranum lives in Smith Branch on the southeast side of Georgetown, which is the city’s top priority to prevent future flooding.

“If there’s some things we can do to minimize the effects of those floods then we want to do that,” explains Keith Hutchinson, communications manager for the city of Georgetown.

The city has a list of 62 proposed projects to fix flooding problems. They’ve already made some improvements, including another part of Smith Branch Creek. “This is an existing culvert that was here and because we had experienced flooding here in the past, this culvert was expanded,” explains Hutchinson.

Other solutions include raising bridges, creating retention ponds and buying out properties. Ranum says something as simple as cleaning out the creek could help keep their homes dry.

All 62 projects which span to Liberty Hill and Leander, cost nearly $350 million. Georgetown does have a top 10 priority list that would cost $20 million. They’ll look at their budget every year, and possibly other revenue sources like the county, Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The city will fill in the community on the projects Thursday night. A public hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.