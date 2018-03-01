Proceeds from bullet-proof backpacks go to Parkland shooting victims

SANFORD, Fla. (KXAN) — In the wake of the Florida school shooting and concerns about gun violence in schools, one father has created a backpack he hopes can help protect children.

Yasir Sheikh is the president of Guard Dog Security in Sanford, Florida, more than 200 miles from Parkland, where 17 people died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a former student opened fire there. But it was another school shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012 that first gave Sheikh the idea to create a bullet-proof backpack.

“We felt like there was going to be a continuous need for this type of product,” Sheikh said. As for how it works — students can pull it over their heads and cover their backs to protect vital organs.

It protects against 9mm and 44 magnum rounds, according to the company, but it may not stop higher-caliber weapons, like the AR-15 the Parkland shooter used. Despite that, sales have surged 150 percent since the Parkland shooting, and while the backpacks sold out, the company expects to get more stock in March. Proceeds from the sales of the reduced-price $189.99 bags went to the Broward Education Foundation to benefit victims and their families.