Police identify person of interest after pickup runs over woman

By Published: Updated:
Woman was hit while standing in a parking lot of a gas station on 700 E. Ben White Boulevard on Feb. 9, 2018. The pickup truck pictured here is the suspect vehicle. (Austin Police Department)
Woman was hit while standing in a parking lot of a gas station on 700 E. Ben White Boulevard on Feb. 9, 2018. The pickup truck pictured here is the suspect vehicle. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they have identified a person of interest in a case where a pickup truck ran into a woman as she was walking in a south Austin gas station parking lot a few weeks ago.

“We do have a person of interest identified. It’s an ongoing investigation and that’s all the details we can provide,” Austin police said Thursday.

Surveillance video captured the crash around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9 in the Walmart parking lot in the 700 block of East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35. It shows a dark green, diesel Dodge pickup pull up to a pump. Less than 30 seconds later it turns in the parking lot and a woman wearing a hoodie steps in front of the camera. The truck slammed into her and didn’t stop, police say.

Another person with a backpack ran to the woman’s aid. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the truck has a lift kit, oversized wheels and a front brush guard.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at 512-974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s