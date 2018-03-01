Police identify person of interest after pickup runs over woman

Related Coverage VIDEO: Woman mowed down by driver in Walmart parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they have identified a person of interest in a case where a pickup truck ran into a woman as she was walking in a south Austin gas station parking lot a few weeks ago.

“We do have a person of interest identified. It’s an ongoing investigation and that’s all the details we can provide,” Austin police said Thursday.

Surveillance video captured the crash around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9 in the Walmart parking lot in the 700 block of East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35. It shows a dark green, diesel Dodge pickup pull up to a pump. Less than 30 seconds later it turns in the parking lot and a woman wearing a hoodie steps in front of the camera. The truck slammed into her and didn’t stop, police say.

Another person with a backpack ran to the woman’s aid. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the truck has a lift kit, oversized wheels and a front brush guard.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at 512-974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.