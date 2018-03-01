Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” released 45 years ago

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album cover. (AP Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon” was released on this day 45 years ago.

Released on March 1, 1973, “Dark Side of the Moon” was the British band’s eighth studio album and featured songs like “Money,” “Us and Them,” and “Any Colour You Like.”

According to Spinditty.com, the songs on the concept album tell the tale of an unfulfilled life and the concepts that can lead to a person’s insanity.

In 2012, Rolling Stone Magazine named the album the 43rd greatest album of all time.

“It’s one of the best-produced rock albums ever, and “Money” may be the only Top 20 hit in 7/4 time,” the magazine wrote.

If you’re interested in purchasing the album, Amazon still sells the CD for $10.80 or if you’re feeling even more nostalgic, you can buy the vinyl for $26.14.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s