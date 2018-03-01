PHOTOS: Woman robs bank inside north Austin Walmart

By Published:
The suspect in a bank robbery at the Walmart at 12900 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin on March 1, 2018 (Austin Police Department Photo)
The suspect in a bank robbery at the Walmart at 12900 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin on March 1, 2018 (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman possibly wearing a wig robbed the bank inside a north Austin Walmart Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department described the suspect as a black female, between 6-foot and 6-foot-2, thin build and around 140 pounds.

Photos released by APD of the suspect show her wearing all black with white shoes and sunglasses.

A Woodforest National Bank branch is located inside the Walmart at 12900 N. Interstate 35. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s