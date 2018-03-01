PHOTOS: Woman robs bank inside north Austin Walmart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman possibly wearing a wig robbed the bank inside a north Austin Walmart Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department described the suspect as a black female, between 6-foot and 6-foot-2, thin build and around 140 pounds.

Photos released by APD of the suspect show her wearing all black with white shoes and sunglasses.

A Woodforest National Bank branch is located inside the Walmart at 12900 N. Interstate 35. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092.