Part-time BBQ pitmaster up for prestigious cooking award won’t quit her day job

LEXINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Thursday marks 15 years since the best barbecue joint in Texas, according to Texas Monthly’s hallowed list, opened for business in a town about an hour outside Austin.

This weekend, Snow’s BBQ in Lexington is hosting a party for all its customers, featuring live music, Bloody Marys, prize drawings and, of course, the smoked meats that bring visitors from all over the world to the town of under 1,200 people.

The pitmaster there, “Tootsie” Tomanetz, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award — considered the “Oscars of the food world” — for the best chef in the southwest. It’s a title Aaron Franklin, of Austin’s Franklin Barbecue, won three years ago.

That’s despite the fact that Tootsie, who turns 83 next month, cooks just one day a week after working 30 hours at her day job, and it’s despite the fact that she’d never heard of the awards until another reporter called her and told her she was a finalist.

“I can’t say it was a challenge because I didn’t know it,” Tomanetz told KXAN last week. “I guess it was a blessing in disguise.”

