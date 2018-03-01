Modern learning: Eanes ISD approves $1.3M for ‘flexible furniture’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ninety classes across Eanes ISD will receive new furniture this upcoming school year.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the board of trustees approved $1.3 million to outfit classrooms across the district with “flexible furniture.”

This is part of $52.5 million Eanes ISD bond package focused on addressing capital improvements, school bus replacements, technology improvements and returning land to campuses by moving district functions into a District Operations Center. Within that bond package, a line item of $2 million was set aside to replace and update furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Part of the $2 million was used by the district for a pilot program focused on the idea of incorporating “flexible furniture.” In the fall of 2016, classrooms in a few schools across the district, primarily in Westlake High School, received 21st Century Flexible Furniture.

