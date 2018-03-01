Medical benefits for officer with carbon monoxide poisoning extended a year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police sergeant will continue to receive full pay and all of his medical benefits as he recovers from carbon monoxide poisoning. The city agreed to extend Sgt. Zachary LaHood’s leave of absence for another year.

LaHood was injured in the line of duty last March when his Ford Explorer police cruiser started leaking carbon monoxide. He said he became light-headed, nauseous and developed cognitive difficulties, headaches and blurred vision.

Doctors say symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning also include dizziness, weakness and shortness of breath.

La Hood, who joined the force in 2004, has been on leave recuperating since then. His existing benefits do not stretch past this month, but the city’s extension covers up to another year of leave. LaHood said he plans to return to work once he is medically cleared by his doctor.

Other officers in Central Texas and nationwide also reported being affected by carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers, said LaHood’s attorney Brian Chase.

KXAN’s Gigi Barnett speaks to a carbon monoxide expert coming up on KXAN News at 6 p.m.