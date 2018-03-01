Limited-edition Selena bags are coming to H-E-B

By Published:
H-E-B will sell limited-edition Selena bags starting March 2 (H-E-B Photo)
H-E-B will sell limited-edition Selena bags starting March 2 (H-E-B Photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — Selena fans will have a new way to show their love of the star, after the Selena Foundation teamed up with H-E-B to create limited-edition bags.

The bags show black and white photos of the late singer with a pink border, and “Queen of Cumbia” written on one side. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, joined an H-E-B spokeswoman in unveiling the bags in a Facebook video posted Wednesday evening.

“We thought we would do it not the traditional purple that most people recognize Selena with, because it was her favorite color,” Suzette Quintanilla said. “We thought this year we’d do something a little different and we did pink — what a great happy color to be able to be toting around with Selena.”

H-E-B has previously worked with the Quintanilla family as a sponsor for the annual Fiesta de la Flor music festival for fans of the Queen of Tejano. This time, part of the proceeds from the $2 bags will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Coastal Bend. H-E-B already gave the Selena Foundation a portion of the money — $25,000 — part of which will go back to the Boys and Girls Club.

“We finally came up with something to give back to Selena’s fans, but to also benefit Selena’s foundation,” Suzette Quintanilla said.

The bags will be available Friday, March 2, at 9 a.m. at select H-E-B stores, as well as available for order online starting at noon.

Selena died at age 23 after a former employee shot her in 1995. This year, to celebrate the singer Google created a special doodle, and she also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s