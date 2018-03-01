Fader Fort’s history with SXSW highlighted in new book

Related Coverage Fader Fort still rocking, but in a smaller venue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For many who attend South by Southwest, scoring a pass to get into Fader Fort is a top mission.

What started in a hotel room more than 15 years ago as a way for artists to chill out and let loose between performances during SXSW Music has now become home to some of the largest acts during the festival.

All the music and mayhem that Fader Fort has brought to Austin over the years is now documented in a new book titled FADER FORT Setting the Stage, which goes on sale Wednesday, March 1. The hardcover book features portraits, candids, performance photos and commentary from Fader Fort’s history.

“FADER FORT originated from a pure passion that was all about creating amazing moments in live performances,” Rob Stone, co-founder of The FADER, says. “Over time we realized these moments are becoming our legacy and our contribution to culture. This book documents those rare moments that made it what it is today.”

On the cover of the 250-page book is a black and white photo of rapper Drake, who has performed at Fader Fort several times.

For several years, Fader Fort transformed the city block on East Fifth Street into its playground for SXSW. But, the venue had to move in 2017 after the Capital Metro-owned land was getting prepped for the Plaza Saltillo development. Since then, Fader Fort has been hosted in smaller, more intimate venues, which will be no exception this year.

The location will be officially announced next week.

Fader Fort runs Wednesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 17 this year.