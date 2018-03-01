Ex-Vandegrift High student accused of posting threatening Instagram photos

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Vandegrift High School student was arrested this week, accused of posting threatening images and posts against the school on his Instagram account.

On the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Leander Independent School District contacted the Travis County Sherif’s Office stating there was a “serious situation” involving a student who graduated last year, identified as Viet Quoc Duong, 18. According to an arrest affidavit, on Tuesday night, as the Vandegrift choir was performing at a church in San Antonio, Duong posted a photo from the church pew on Instagram with a caption: “Coulda shot up that church and it would’ve felt like a Disneyland vacation.”

Students who saw the post brought it to the school’s attention. LISD told police Duong was part of the choir group but was removed from the group by school administration. “Duong has resentment and animosity towards the choir group and the class,” according to the affidavit.

Thirty minutes after the church photo post, authorities say Duong posted a second photo of him holding a gun. When deputies questioned him, he said he only made one post and it was the one of him holding the gun. Authorities said his older Instagram posts “depict his anger” and most have a “theme of violence.”

Vandegrift High’s principal sent a letter home to parents Wednesday stating, “I am extremely grateful for the individuals who were proactive and shared this concern with us so we could promptly investigate the issue and involve law enforcement.”

Duong was arrested and charged with terroristic threat. His bond was set at $25,000 with the following restrictions: he needs to have GPS monitoring, he must stay at least 1,000 feet away from Vandegrift High School, he cannot be in possession of firearms and he must be under mental health supervision. He is still currently in the Travis County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.