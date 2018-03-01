Current 7th grade Lockhart ISD students will get first year of college for free

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) – Lockhart ISD is hoping a new grant awarded to the district will help it increase the number of students who go to college.

In 2016, the district says only 36 percent of students who graduated enrolled in college. “We know that we aren’t sending enough of our students to college directly out of high school,” said LISD Superintendent Susan Bohn.

The grant program, called Gear Up, awarded the district $1.89 million and will provide support for every current seventh-grade student through their first year of college. The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education in partnership with the University of Texas. LISD is only one of eight Texas school districts selected for the program.

“It’s what’s best for our kids. We strive every day to have a college-going culture already, but to have this opportunity to be laser focused on a group of students from seventh grade all the way to their first year in college is just an amazing opportunity,” said Lockhart Jr. High School Principal Lori Davis.

The program will provide seventh-graders access to advanced academic courses, college advising and counseling, mentoring, and participate in college tours and job site visits. Mentors say they will do everything possible to make college an option for the students.

“I’ve had a couple of students at this age, so it’s not too early, saying ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do it, we don’t have money.’ and I tell them don’t worry about that, that will come from my area,” said Gear Up Campus Coordinator Art Mendez. “We will help them through scholarship programs and grants.”

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon takes a look at the program and hears what students think tonight on KXAN News at 6.