Council to vote on adding all city employees to paid sick leave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks after Austin City Council approved a mandatory sick pay ordinance for the private sector, members could pass a resolution to update sick leave policies for all City of Austin employees.

The idea is to ensure all employees, including part-time, temporary and seasonal city employees, have the ability to earn paid sick leave as well. The resolution calls for a revised internal policy to be included in the FY2018-2019 budget and include any additional funding necessary.

The earned sick days policy will mimic the resolution council passed Feb. 15 and should go into effect Oct. 1.

Thursday’s council agenda is a lighter one, after the last didn’t end until close to 1:00 in the morning.