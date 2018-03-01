Case involving Lake Travis High students on campus under investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An incident involving Lake Travis High School students while on campus is currently being investigated by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, the Lake Travis Independent School District says the alleged incident is under investigation and the parents of the students involved have been notified.

A spokesperson for TCSO says since the case involves juveniles, they cannot release any details regarding the allegations but can confirm no charges have been filed as of Thursday.

Numerous school parents have contacted KXAN regarding the allegations. We’ll provide an update when additional information becomes available.

