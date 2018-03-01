Buckets of teddy bears donated to ATCEMS to help kids through hard times

On Thursday, March 1, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received their annual teddy bear donation from the Austin Junior Forum (AJF) Teddy Bear Program. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cute and cuddly teddy bear can make any kid, or adult for that matter, feel a little bit better when they’re down.

On Thursday, the Austin Junior Forum donated buckets of teddy bears to the Austin-Travis County EMS. The program provides teddy bears and stuffed Dalmatians for local public safety agencies to give to children involved in traumatic events.

The teddy bear program has helped more than 5,000 children cope with a crisis. Since Thursday is also the kickoff for Amplify Austin, Austin Junior Forum is hoping to raise $15,000 this year to help purchase 3,000 stuffed animals for the program.

If you’re interested in donating to the program, click here.

