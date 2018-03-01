Amplify Austin 24-hour fundraiser begins Thursday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s 24 hours of fundraising for organizations in the Austin community, and it all begins Thursday night.

Amplify Austin is raising money for hundreds of local non-profits in seven Central Texas counties beginning at 6 p.m. Last year, it raised more than $9.8 million. While people can use Amplify Austin to donate to their chosen charity year-round, on Amplify Austin Day, many of the donations will be matched by sponsors.

Avance is one of the almost 700 groups that benefit from the donation event. It works in Austin to educate low-income families about early childhood development, through services and classes. Executive Director Marie Felan says it also provides transportation, snacks and materials for families.

“All of that is how we use our community dollars to close that educational achievement gap, so these students can be ready for school and the decisions that they make,” Felan said. “And how they prepare for the rest of their life will depend on how they get their start in life.”

Avance’s goal this year is to raise $20,000 in honor of its 20th anniversary.

“We get to grow and benefit from this exposure every year, so we get really excited about this campaign,” Felan said.

People can donate as little as $10 at a time online, although Amplify Austin suggests people give a minimum donation of $25. The organization with the most scheduled online donations will win a $5,000 prize. People are also encouraged to check out I Live Here, I Give Here for volunteer opportunities in addition to financial support for non-profits in the community.