Westwood High adds new security measures following Florida shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tracy Armstrong’s twins will be seniors at Westwood High next year — she counts on the school to keep them safe, but she has some concerns.

“How do you realistically provide a secure environment that these kids need?” asked Armstrong. Similar questions from parents have prompted the school to put on a security forum.

“To share with our community what procedures we already have in place, some things we’ve learned over the last two weeks that we maybe want to tweak or strengthen,” explains Westwood High School Principal Mario Acosta.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Westwood High School, 12400 Mellow Meadow, Austin. The school will also take suggestions from the community.

