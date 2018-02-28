Westwood High adds new security measures following Florida shooting

By Published:
Westwood High School in the Round Rock ISD, implements new security measures after the Florida school shooting. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tracy Armstrong’s twins will be seniors at Westwood High next year — she counts on the school to keep them safe, but she has some concerns.

“How do you realistically provide a secure environment that these kids need?” asked Armstrong. Similar questions from parents have prompted the school to put on a security forum.

“To share with our community what procedures we already have in place, some things we’ve learned over the last two weeks that we maybe want to tweak or strengthen,” explains Westwood High School Principal Mario Acosta.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Westwood High School, 12400 Mellow Meadow, Austin. The school will also take suggestions from the community.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us some of the new security measures at Westwood High after recent school shootings. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s