Two Round Rock charter school students arrested on terroristic threat charges

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two juveniles were arrested on charges of making terroristic threats involving the Meridian World School, Round Rock police said.

The school, which describes itself as a public, tuition-free charter school offering the International Baccalaureate program, became aware of two students having an “inappropriate” discussion about firearms on social media, Meridian said in a statement Wednesday.

While the school says there was not a specific threat, officials at the school immediately contacted Round Rock police, which began an investigation. The students have since been removed from the school.

A school parent who received an email from administrators said the incident happened Monday.

“As always, we remain vigilant to protect student safety and well being,” the school said, citing confidentiality laws for not being able to discuss specifics of the incident.

The school’s statement continued, “We would encourage all our parents, students and community members to continue to engage in meaningful discussions around issues of school safety and that if any person has any concerns that they bring them to our attention (through any school administrator) or to law enforcement.”

Meridian is located at 2555 N. Interstate 35, just north of Old Settler’s Boulevard.