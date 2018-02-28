Speeding driver fleeing Houston police dies after crash, explosion

Associated Press Published:
Amado Vidarruri died in a chase in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (KPRC)
Amado Vidarruri died in a chase in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (KPRC)

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — The driver of a speeding car being chased by Houston police has been killed after his car caught fire, hit a highway wall, flew over a bridge, crashed into a bayou and then exploded.

Police say the driver, who may have been intoxicated, sped through traffic signals and stop signs and ran other cars off the road during the 8-mile long chase Tuesday night.

After the crash, police went into the bayou to try to rescue the driver but the car blew up.

Family members told KPRC the person who died was 33-year-old Amado Vidarruri. His sister said Vidarruri called his girlfriend during the chase.

