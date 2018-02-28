Police thwart woman’s alleged elementary school ax attack

WFLA Published:
Kisstal Killough (Photo via KLAS)
LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — A Nevada woman is facing charges after police say she tried to bring an ax to an elementary school and threatened to kill people.

The incident happened just before noon on Tuesday at Williams Elementary in North Las Vegas.

Police say 33-year-old Kisstal Killough climbed the school’s chain link fence with an ax in her hand and screamed that she was going to murder everyone.

The local NBC affiliate reports there were 200 kids on the playground when the incident happened.

Police say Killough was still on the fence when they arrived. She was taken into custody before making it inside.

Killough is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

