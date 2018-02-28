PHOTOS: Students return to their Florida school two weeks after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (KXAN) — Although some visited their school last week, Wednesday was the first day of classes back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It had been two weeks since a former student opened fire there, killing 17 people including both teachers and students.
Dozens of police officers were on campus to provide extra security, while members of the community gathered with signs to show their support for the teens as they headed back to class. The actual building where the shootings happened has been cordoned off.
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
