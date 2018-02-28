Engineers testing ceiling strength of Cambria Cavern

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Engineers are boring holes into a cave that opened up in a neighborhood west of Round Rock in an effort to determine the strength of the ceiling, but had to halt because of a leak in the equipment.

Surveyors were also out at the site near Ephraim Road and Cambria Drive in the Brushy Creek neighborhood, working to georeference the underground cave map to locations above ground. That will help them determine what needs repairs.

Crews have completed three of the five core samples, and hope to finish the rest Wednesday after repairing the equipment that had a hydraulic leak. A Williamson County spokeswoman says each core sample can take several hours. Next week, engineers will work to create a 3D map of the cave.

The area has been shut off behind fences and construction signs since Feb. 8, when a portion of the ceiling near a sidewalk collapsed and opened up a view of the 200-foot long and 220-foot deep cavern. Workers have stabilized the entrance and built a cover to protect it from the elements.

Neighbors have had to deal with the increased activity and uncertainty about next steps. Greg Umbay, who lived in the area for the past three or four years, says the discovery has changed the entire neighborhood.

“It affects all of us in positive and negative ways,” Umbay said. “It affects us negatively because it sort of was a shock, but on the other hand, it’s brought some of us here in the neighborhood together. We know more of our neighbors because we came to see the cave.”

Cambria Cavern in Brushy Creek neighborhood View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cave found underneath Cambria Drive in the Brushy Creek neighborhood on Feb. 8, 2018. This photo was taken by Cambrian Environmental. Chamber of the cave found in a Brushy Creek neighborhood. (Courtesy: Cambrian Environmental. Engineers surveying the Cambria Cavern on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Fourth chamber found inside Cambria Cavern. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Crews found a fourth chamber in the Cambria Cavern. Draft map of Ogof Cambria (Cambria Cavern) found in Brushy Creek neighborhood. (WIlliamson County) Williamson County officials have a preliminary map of the cave on Cambria Drive that shows the cave in relation to the homes above it to an accuracy of within 10 to 20 feet. A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision in Williamson County (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) A biologist shows neighbors in a Brushy Creek neighborhood a stalactite pulled out of a cave that collapsed on their street (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) County Engineer Terron Evertson holds a speleothem that was dislodged when the cave roof fell. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Entrance to Cambria Cavern shows signs of shifting. Crews had to move the blocked off area back on Feb. 15, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton) A look inside the entrance to Cambria Cavern on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy Tim Kelley) A look inside the entrance to Cambria Cavern on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy Tim Kelley) Cambria Cavern exposed as crews work on repairing the entrance on Feb. 20, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton) Cambria Cavern exposed as crews work on repairing the entrance on Feb. 20, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton) Cambria Cavern exposed as crews work on repairing the entrance on Feb. 20, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton) Engineers took core samples from the roof of the Cambria Cavern in Williamson County on Feb. 28, 2018 to test the strength of the ceiling (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Engineers took core samples from the roof of the Cambria Cavern in Williamson County on Feb. 28, 2018 to test the strength of the ceiling (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Engineers took core samples from the roof of the Cambria Cavern in Williamson County on Feb. 28, 2018 to test the strength of the ceiling (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Engineers took core samples from the roof of the Cambria Cavern in Williamson County on Feb. 28, 2018 to test the strength of the ceiling (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)