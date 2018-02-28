Electric car foils would-be-thief’s plan to steal it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who allegedly tried to steal a driver’s car while he was at a stop sign was unable to drive away because he didn’t know how to work the electric vehicle.

An officer showed up to the scene on Tom Kemp Drive and Gynerium Drive, just north of State Highway 45, around 11:10 a.m. Feb. 24 to find a man in the grass with “blood and scratches on this forehead,” according to an affidavit.

The victim told the officer he was stopped when a man, later identified as 28-year-old Corey Allen Patrick, walked up to his driver’s side window. The driver rolled it down to see what he wanted and Patrick allegedly yelled: “get out of the car.” The victim rolled up the window, but Patrick allegedly smashed it and crawled through it to attack the driver, according to the affidavit.

The driver managed to get out, telling police “he did not want to die over a car.” He then said he watched Patrick try to drive away with the Chevy Bolt, but he couldn’t because it was an electric vehicle. The victim told police driving his car “takes some getting used to,” according to an affidavit.

A man who was flying a sign at the corner saw the fight and ran over with a machete, according to an affidavit. Patrick got out of the car when he saw it, and police arrived shortly after.

Patrick faces a robbery by assault charge and is currently in custody in the Williamson County Jail.