Teen has critical injuries after being hit by car in southeast Austin

A teen was hit and critically injured on Slaughter Lane Feb. 28, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen was hit by a car in southeast Austin and rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened at 6:36 a.m. on the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane. The boy was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The driver stayed on the scene and all westbound lanes of Slaughter Lane are blocked as Austin police investigate. Traffic is being rerouted south onto Brandt Road. All but the right-most eastbound lane are also closed.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

