Dozens of UT students displaced after water gushes through apartment building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of college students at a West Campus apartment complex were forced out of their units after water started gushing through the building Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the 26West Apartments located at 600 West 26th St. says an 8-inch main water pipe burst around 8 p.m. The leak caused flooding to 18 units, displacing 44 residents.

Video posted on social media shows the water gushing out of a second-story apartment unit.

The management team worked with affected residents to get them into hotels and offered them meals and laundry services as crews continued to work to dry out the units. The University of Texas at Austin Student Services was also contacted to help provide assistance.

On Wednesday afternoon, numerous companies were on hand with dehumidifiers and other water mitigation tools.

