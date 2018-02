BILLINGS, Mont. (KXAN) — Tiny, furry otter pups were quite the surprise for a zoo in Montana. Staff there didn’t even realize one of the facility’s river otters was pregnant.

She unexpectedly gave birth earlier this month to a litter of four, but unfortunately rejected them. So zoo staff stepped in to give them round-the-clock care, feeding them with syringes filled with food.

Every day their chances for survival improve, a zoo spokesperson said.