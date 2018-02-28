Car wedged underneath semi on I-35 in north Austin after collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car became lodged under an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in north Austin Wednesday morning after an accident.

The collision happened at 5:18 a.m. on southbound I-35 between East Braker Lane and the West Yager Lane/Tech Ridge Boulevard exit.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The right lane of southbound I-35 was closed near the wreck.

