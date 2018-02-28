Austin’s Movies in the Park series releases its 2018 lineup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Parks Foundation has announced the lineup for its 2018 Movies in the Park series, starting off with the instant-classic “Moana.”

The first of the free series will take place on March 8 at Ramsey Park in central Austin. The series will then continue throughout the year at various parks in Austin, offering a mix of classics, recent box office hits and something for the whole family.

The Austin Parks Foundation is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse, and presented by Whole Foods, to bring the series to Austinites.

Feel free to bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic to the events, but leave behind alcohol, glass and styrofoam. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

As part of the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need help attending the event, you can call 512-477-1566 or email events@austinparks.org.

The full 2018 schedule for Movies in the Park is as follows:

Moana at Ramsey Park — March 8 at 7 p.m. (Rain date: March 15 and 29)

The Lion King at Northwest District Park — April 5 at 8:15 p.m. (Rain date: April 12)

The Emperor’s New Groove at Dick Nichols Park — May 10 at 8:45 p.m. (Rain date: May 31)

Coco at Dove Springs Park — May 17 at 8:45 p.m. (Rain date: Aug. 30)

How to Train Your Dragon at Patterson Park — June 21 at 9 p.m. (Rain date: June 28)

10 Things I Hate About You at Martin Multipurpose Fields — Aug. 16 at 8:30 p.m. (Rain date: Aug. 23)

Beauty and the Beast at Adam Hemphill Park — Sept. 6 at 8:15 p.m. (Rain date: Sept. 13)

Hook at Govalle Park — Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 18)

Practical Magic at Palm Park — Oct. 25 at 7:15 p.m. (Rain date: Nov. 1)

Selena at Republic Square Park — Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. (Rain date: Nov. 15)