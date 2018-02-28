Allstate releases list of Texas counties with the most hail, wind claims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As severe spring weather approaches, Allstate is releasing its list of “stormiest” Texas counties of the last 10 years.
It’s probably no surprise that the two counties that top the list are in North Texas. Allstate says wind and hail storms affected more Allstate insured homes in Collin County than any other part of the state over the past 10 years, followed by Denton County.
In Central Texas, Bell County saw the eighth highest number of hail and wind claims with Williamson County taking the 17th slot and Travis County coming in at No. 20.
According to the company’s data, the highest number of lightning claims happened in Jefferson and Montgomery counties.
Allstate is urging customers to get ready for the spring weather by cleaning out their garage so you have a space to park your car.
According to the Texas Department of Insurance, 2016 was the worst year for hail storms. Homeowner losses from hail in Texas that year exceeded $5 billion, setting a record. The state’s costliest hailstorm ever was in San Antonio on April 12, 2016, that resulted in $1.4 billion in insured losses.
Highest Number of Wind and Hail Claims 2007-2017 by County
1. Collin
2. Denton
3. Midland
4. El Paso
5. Parker
6. Tarrant
7. Dallas
8. Bell
9. Johnson
10. Fort Bend
11. Bexar
12. Lubbock
13. Harris
14. Randall
15. Webb
16. Smith
17. Williamson
18. Hidalgo
19. Montgomery
20. Travis
21. Jefferson
22. Galveston
23. Brazoria
24. Cameron
25. Nueces